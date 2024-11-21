Images show a bus has crashed head-on into a car on an Essex seafront this morning.
A bus, believed to be a First Bus No.21, crashed head-on into a car around 8.20am this morning, leaving the vehicle with a destroyed bonnet and the bus stranded.
The crash happened on Western Esplanade, just across from the Labworth Car Park in Canvey.
Pictures show the aftermath of the crash, with the bus cleared of passengers and the damage car missing a connect and smashed from the head-on collision.
It is unknown currently if emergency services attended the scene.
First has been contacted for comment.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here