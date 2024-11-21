A bus, believed to be a First Bus No.21, crashed head-on into a car around 8.20am this morning, leaving the vehicle with a destroyed bonnet and the bus stranded.

The crash happened on Western Esplanade, just across from the Labworth Car Park in Canvey.

Damage - The bus and car involved in the crash (Image: Christopher Webb) Pictures show the aftermath of the crash, with the bus cleared of passengers and the damage car missing a connect and smashed from the head-on collision.

It is unknown currently if emergency services attended the scene.

First has been contacted for comment.