Essex's main roads including the A12 and M25 are set to be affected alongside an important section of the travel network in the Dartford Crossing.

If you are set to be travelling along these roads, it's best to take note of the different diversions that are in place.

Here’s a list of all the closures from Friday, November 22 to Sunday, November 24.

M25, Dartford Crossing and A12 closures for Friday, November 22

A12

On the A12 northbound there will be a carriageway closure between Junction 22 and 24 between 9pm and 5am for electrical works.

Dartford Crossing

The West tunnel on the northbound way of the Dartford Crossing will be shut from 9pm to 5.30am for tunnel works.

M25

M25 clockwise Junction 24 exit and entry slip road closure - 10pm to 5.30am

M25 anti-clockwise Junction 27 to Junction 25 carriageway closure - 10pm to 5.30am

M25 clockwise Junction 29 roundabout, lane and carriageway closure - 11pm to 6am

M25 anti-clockwise Junction 29 exit slip road closure - 11pm to 6am

M25, Dartford Crossing and A12 closures for Saturday, November 23

A12

There are no closures scheduled for the A12 on this day.

Dartford Crossing

The West tunnel on the northbound way of the Dartford Crossing will be closed from 10pm to 5am for maintenance works.

M25

On the M25 anti-clockwise, there will be an entry slip road closure at Junction 28 from 10pm to 5.30am.

M25, Dartford Crossing and A12 closures for Sunday, November 24

A12

There are no closures scheduled for the A12 on this day.

Dartford Crossing

The East tunnel on the northbound way of the Dartford Crossing will be closed from 10pm to 5am for maintenance works.

M25

There are no closures scheduled for the M25 Essex junctions on this day.

More information on road closures can be found on the National Highways website.