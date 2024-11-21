Essex County Council has highlighted the abuse aimed at recycling centre staff.

Another member of staff recollected how another member of the public wished for the death of another staff’s mother.

Recycling centre staff members have used their experiences and the abuse they have received to highlight the effect it can have on their mental and emotional well-being.

County Hall has warned people the council has a zero-tolerance approach to bullying, harassment and discrimination.

The examples of abuse comes about 20 months after the booking system was introduced by the county council.

However it says that recently its recycling centre staff across the county have received a significant amount of abuse while at work.

One male individual recorded being told “you’re a jobsworth c***” and “I hope I hope your mum dies you c***”.

He added: “It makes me feel very very depressed and very very angry”.

Another female added she had been told “Shove your booking system up your f******g backside. I’m not booking to dump my s*** in this dump”.

Another female was threatened after hearing one member of the public say: “Did you write down my f******g vehicle registration. Watch yourself when you leave work”.

She said: “It made me feel vulnerable, worried about my safety. My family’s safety.”

Another female who was called a “stupid f******g b****” added “it makes me really sad”.

The council said: “Recently, our recycling centre staff across the county have received a significant amount of abuse while at work. Sadly, this is the case across several of Essex County Council service areas.

It adds: “We aim to maintain a safe and respectful environment for everyone. We have a zero tolerance approach to bullying, harassment and discrimination.”