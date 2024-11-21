The incredible Weeley music festival has gone down down in history after more than 150,000 people turned up.

The festival, in 1971, was only expected to see 150 people turn up and raise money for charity.

The festival featured Rod Stewart as headliner and more than 50 other renowned artists, including Status Quo, Stone the Crows, and Mungo Jerry.

It was so popular the festival surpassed Glastonbury's size at the time.

Colchester's Toby Roberts, an actor, writer, and filmmaker, was inspired by the story and has now penned a screenplay about it, which he hopes to direct.

Mr Roberts said: "In 1970, the Clacton Round Table set up a Donkey Derby to raise money for local charities, that charged 10 pence per ride and raised about £7.50.

"The following year, they discussed the idea of putting together a few local bands and charging £1 on the door."

The project has a £5 million budget (Image: Supplied) The Clacton Round Table, expecting a small event, had contracted the Colin King Organisation to assist, known for organising the Bath and Isle of Wight Festivals.

However, due to the postponement of the Isle of Wight Festival, numerous bands joined the Weeley event, transforming it into a three-day festival.

Mr Roberts said: "Well, they certainly got more than they bargained for because band after band quickly started to come on board, due to the Isle of Wight Festival being postponed that year."

The cheap entry price was upped as crowds began to flood in.

However, rumours suggest that many festival-goers broke down the fences and entered for free.

Despite the massive turnout, only £300 was raised, with the rest of the money unaccounted for.

The Hells Angels' involvement led to speculation that they took most of the cash.

Mr Roberts' screenplay includes these dramatic events.

He also added a fictional element, featuring a young female journalist who defies sexist men in the music industry to set up the festival.

Mr Roberts said: "They tell her it's not her place and there's no room for women in Rock n' Roll.

"But of course, she proves them wrong by successfully putting on the festival."

The project has a £5 million budget, with some funds raised from local donors.

Mr Roberts is open to further investment and can be contacted at toby1kenoby@yahoo.com.