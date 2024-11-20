The incident was reportedly between a motorcyclist and a car and looks to be blocking the A133, with ambulance and police managing the crash.

An East of England Ambulance Service spokesman said: "We were called just before 12.40pm with reports of a road traffic collision on the A133 London Road in Clacton on Sea, involving a motorbike.

"An ambulance and a rapid response vehicle were sent to the scene. One patient, an adult male, was transported to Colchester Hospital for further care."

The picture shown sees police and ambulance both on the scene and traffic looks to be backing up on the roundabout.

We have contacted Essex Police and East of England Ambulance for a comment.