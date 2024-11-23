Tendring District Council (TDC) issued the reminder as the festive season approaches.

They have also urged animal lovers to ensure pet sellers are licensed before purchasing a pet.

This follows an increase in reports earlier this year of businesses allegedly operating in the district without the correct licence.

Councillor Adrian Smith, TDC’s cabinet member for environment, said: "As we approach Christmas, it’s important to remember that pets are not just for the festive season – they require care and commitment all year round.

"I support the Dogs Trust message that people should not buy or give dogs as presents for Christmas.

"But it is essential that anyone who does buy an animal checks that operators have the necessary licence in place, as required by the Animal Welfare Regulations 2018."

Under current law, anyone conducting an animal-related activity with the intention of making a profit is required to hold a licence if their income exceeds £1,000 a year.

Prospective pet owners should verify that the seller is licensed.

The same applies to those offering animal boarding, daycare services, riding lessons, pony rides, horses for loan, or animals for exhibition.

A public register of licensed animal sellers and other businesses can be found at tendringdc.gov.uk/content/animal-licensing-registers.

The council has encouraged residents to consider providing a loving new home to an animal from one of the district’s rescue and rehoming centres.