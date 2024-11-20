The A120 Crown Interchange to Little Bentley roundabout concrete surface repairs and maintenance due for this week is cancelled due to low temperatures.

An Essex Highways spokesman said: "We regret to inform you that scheduled night closures on the A120 Crown Interchange to Little Bentley roundabout planned for Tuesday November 19 through to Friday November 22 will be cancelled.

"This decision has been made due to the anticipated cold weather, with the low temperatures preventing us from pouring and curing concrete to the required quality standards.

"We are closely monitoring weather conditions and will reschedule the affected activities at the earliest opportunity once conditions allow."

The plan is to resume the overnight closures starting on Monday November 25.

If you’d like to find out more about this work, visit: https://tinyurl.com/A120-closures