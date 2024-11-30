Hundreds of shoppers turned out for the extravaganza at the Princes Theatre, hosted by Community Voluntary Services Tendring (CVST).

This popular event transformed the venue into a hub of Victorian charm, featuring a wide range of stalls from community and voluntary groups across Tendring.

Bargain-hunters could browse a variety of goods, ranging from handcrafted gifts and jewellery to toys and Fair Trade treats.

A programme of entertainment added to the festive atmosphere on the stage.

Highlights included a performance by Singalong Pen, a seated dance showcase, and an address by Deputy Lord Lieutenant of Essex Nigel Spencer.

Visitors also enjoyed a special treat as cast members from the Princes Theatre pantomime gave a sneak preview of their upcoming show.

Queen Victoria made an appearance, accompanied by her lady-in-waiting, delighting onlookers as she strolled regally among the stalls.

And Father Christmas charmed children and adults alike, spreading seasonal joy.

CVST chief officer Sharon Alexander thanked everyone who took part in and attended the market.

“It was a wonderful event, with so many brilliant stalls full of amazing items,” she said.

“You could get everything from decorations to Fair Trade chocolate and toys for the children.

“And we had a lovely selection of treats on offer in the café, as well as amazing entertainment from singers and dancers. Thank you to everyone who came and supported this event, and all the organisations involved.”

CVST staff (Image: Public) (Image: Public) (Image: Public) (Image: Public)

Sharon Alexander and Brenda Ellis (Image: Public) People having fun at the market stalls (Image: Public) (Image: Public) Members of the pantomime cast (Image: Public)