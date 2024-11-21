Whether you want to adopt a dog, cat, rabbit, guinea pig or hamster, someone always wants to find a new owner.

There are several RSPCA branches in the county, along with the affiliated Danaher Animal Home.

If you think you would be able to rehome one of them, go to either the Essex South, Southend & District branch, the South West branch, or the Danaher Animal Home websites for details.

You can also donate to these charities and help them carry on their rescue work at the same websites.

Noah

Noah (Image: Danaher Animal Home) Gender - Male

Age - Six years old

Breed - German Shepherd

Colour - Tan and Black

If you want to adopt Noah you can view their full profile here.

Noah came into the care of Danaher Animal Home due to not living in the correct environment which has negatively impacted his health and wellbeing.

He is typical of his breed in that he loves to play and is a very friendly character.

The centre adds: "We desperately need somebody who could foster with a view to adopt Noah - or simply adopt him if you were to be a good match and are happy to.

"It's really important Noah gets the chance to be rehabilitated, to spend time in a loving home environment and to get the love and care he needs."

Betty

Betty (Image: RSPCA) Gender - She

Age - Four years old

Breed - Lurcher

Colour - Black

If you want to adopt Betty you can view their full profile here.

Betty is described as a "sweet and gentle" dog who loves a long walk in the countryside and playing games of fetch.

She gets on great with other dogs and could possibly share her new home with one pending a successful introduction.

Due to being a sighthound Betty does have a prey drive and would need to be kept on a long lead at all times when out in public.

She would benefit from her own private secure garden where she can have some of lead time and practise her ball catching skills.

Athena

Athena (Image: Danaher Animal Home) Gender - Female

Age - One year old

Breed - Cane Corso crossbreed

Colour - Black

If you want to adopt Athena you can view their full profile here.

Athena is a "bouncy and happy" dog who is looking to find a loving new home to move into.

She enjoys meeting new people but can take a bit longer to warm up to some new men.

Athena gets on well with other dogs so could live with another pending an introduction.

Ideally, she would go to a home with someone who has experience with large dog breeds and who is strong enough to take her on daily walks.

Queenie and Duchess

Queenie and Duchess (Image: Danaher Animal Home) Gender - Female

Age - 13 years old

Breed - Domestic Shorthair

Colour - Black and Brown

If you want to adopt Queenie and Duchess you can view their full profile here.

Queenie and Duchess are a pair of cats who are looking to find a new home together.

Duchess is the more confident of the two and enjoys a gentle fuss or groom from her handlers, while Queenie prefers a more hands-off approach.

They will need to be the only pets in the home and any children would need to be around 16 years or older.