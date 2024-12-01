Jonah Lees, who plays John Lennon in the biopic about the life of music entrepreneur Brian Epstein, visited the Princes Youth Theatre.

Jonah, who also appeared in the TV series Borgia, began his acting career aged just six at the Tendring Council-run Princes Theatre with twin brother and fellow actor Christian.

The 28-year-old, who is back in the UK for the premiere of Midas Man, used the opportunity to visit the youth theatre where he first discovered his passion for acting.

He shared his experiences with the budding actors, hoping to inspire the next generation of performers.

Jonah began at the Princes Youth Theatre and also studied at the Sylvia Young Theatre School, in London, before moving to the United States to pursue his career.

He said: "It’s truly special to come back to the place where it all started for me.

"The Princes Youth Theatre gave me a foundation of love for the arts, and I hope I can inspire these young actors just as much as this theatre inspired me."

During the session, he spoke of his own experiences, sharing audition tips, industry insights, and practical advice on handling stage and screen nerves.

He encouraged the students to stay passionate, resilient and open to learning - key qualities he developed during his early years at the Princes Youth Theatre.

Tendring Council cabinet arts boss Gary Scott said the youngsters were thrilled to meet Jonah and have the chance to put questions to him.

He said: "The Princes Youth Theatre remains committed to supporting young talent, raising their aspirations and providing unique opportunities to learn from professionals in the field.

"Jonah’s Q&A session stands as a testament to the lasting bonds formed in this community and the power of returning to one’s roots to inspire others."

For more information about the Princes Youth Theatre's classes and workshops, visit princestheatre.co.uk/youth-theatre.