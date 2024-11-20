Isla Dodo was riding her scooter across the new pedestrian crossing on Ashingdon Road, Rochford, near Holt Farm Junior School, when she was hit by the car and taken to hospital with a concussion and bruising.

The youngster’s mum, Lily Alden-Smith, has issued a heartfelt thank you to passers-by and the school for their support and praised her youngster’s “unbelievable and amazing” resilience as she bounces back from the crash last Wednesday.

The crossing has recently been subject to road works (Image: Google Maps)

The crossing was recently installed after the construction of 662 new homes off Ashingdon Road which sparked safety concerns from parents and residents.

According to Lily, Isla was crossing the road with her brother – who attends the junior school – when she was hit by the car and “thrown from her scooter”.

“She didn’t lose consciousness, but she went very quiet and very still. I and a lot of the other mums thought she was badly hurt as she just wouldn’t move,” said Lily.

Isla is now back to her normal self, pictured here with brothers, Eli (L) and Ezra (R) (Image: Lily Alden-Smith) “She’s a very loud girl so the fact that she was staying so still and so quiet was a real worry for me.

“It was a big blur to be completely honest. The main impact was on her left side and I was just in shock as I realised she was about to be hit.

“I had my other two boys with me so was also trying to keep an eye on them. But the staff at the school and the other parents were so helpful.”

The driver was spoken to by Essex Police, according to Lily. The force has been contacted for comment.

“I had brought Isla along with me to pick up her older brother from school and as we got to the crossing my youngest stopped and Isla and her older brother went ahead,” said Lily, 30.

“Her brother made it to the other side, but as Isla was scooting across a car just drove through the crossing and carried on going.

“Isla went directly into the side of it and was just thrown backwards off of her scooter.”

The youngster is now back home and is recovering well.

Lily added: “She’s back to her normal self now and it’s just really amazing that she didn’t suffer any more serious injuries.”