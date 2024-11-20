The Youth Cancer Trust, based in Dorset, is staging The Elf Olympics to help spread festive cheer and help teenagers and young adults living with and beyond cancer across the UK and Ireland.

Nine of Santa's elves are competing in a rigorous contest of agility, endurance, and speed, vying for the prestigious honour of accompanying Santa on his Christmas Eve journey.

The competing elves include the cheerful Merry Berry, the musical Elfis Presently and the spirited Jolly Holly.

The six other contenders are Sprinkles, Wish, Peppermint, Jingles, Tinsel, and Snowflake.

Members of the public are invited to join the fun by making a £2 donation to predict which elf will emerge victorious.

To donate, visit youthcancertrust.org/blog/news/elf-olympics-christmas-fundraiser-for-youth-cancer-trust.

Each entry will automatically be entered into a prize draw to win a £150 Amazon voucher.

Wendy Parrott, of Youth Cancer Trust, said: "The Elf Olympics represents the perfect blend of Christmas magic and meaningful support for young people facing cancer.

"Every donation, no matter how small, helps us continue providing vital support for young cancer patients and their families.”