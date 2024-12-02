Located on Spring Road in St Osyth, The Balti House won the 2024 edition of Gazette Restaurant of the Year.

The Indian restaurant offers authentic cuisine with a range of curries and sides for visitors to enjoy.

Inside The Balti House (Image: Credited) When entering, the friendly staff sat us down and started us off with some poppadums accompanied by a selection of dips, including a beautiful mango chutney.

We had the chance to enjoy a fine pint of Cobra whilst waiting for our order to be taken and that was just the start of a wonderful sit down meal.

When deciding on food choices, the waiter gave us a run down of what would best suit us, whether we wanted something mild or something a bit hotter - he shwed a great in-depth knowledge of the food options they have.

Order - the food as it arrived for the table (Image: Credited) From their extensive menu, we went with the classic chicken tikka masala, pilau rice and a garlic naan.

We also went with a lamb tikka bhuna and some Bombay potatoes and onion bhajis.

From the first bite all parts of the meal had a truly fresh taste to them and left my mouth watering for more.

Tucking into the Chicken Tikka Masala (Image: Credited) The chicken tikka masala was one of the best I've tried, with the tender chicken and the sauce providing the perfect level of sweetness.

The garlic naan went perfectly alongside the main and the pilau rice, which was crunchy but soft.

All together the food exceeded expectations and is something which definitely lived up to its 'Restaurant of the Year' status.

Overall, the meal was fantastic and somewhere I will definitely be eating again.

The staff were exceptionally courteous throughout the meal and were on hand to provide for your every need.

When entering they took your jacket and placed it on the back of your chair, which was a nice touch.

Prices

Chicken Tikka Masala - £9.50

Lamb Tikka Bhuna - £9.50

Pilau Rice - £2.90

Onion Bhaji - £3.50

Bombay Potatoes - £3.50

Naan - £2.95

The price of the meal, with all the extras and a couple drinks will see you spend between £30-40.

Ratings out of 5

Service - 5

Food - 5

Atmosphere - 5

Staff - 5

Overall - 5/5