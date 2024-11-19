As announced in October’s budget, from April 2026 inherited agricultural assets worth more than £1million will be liable for tax at 20 per cent, which is half the usual rate.

Some 500 farms are expected to be hit, although the Treasury says that three-quarters of farmers will not be affected.

Farmers - Roseanna Forshaw (Second to Right) and James Blyth (Right), father and daughter from Blythe Farms, alongside Sir Bernard Jenkin (Centre), and Andrew d'Angibau (Second to Left) and son Will from Wick Farm (Image: S) David Lord, 46, is a third-generation farmer in Clacton and is also vice chair of the Essex National Farmers Union (NFU). His family has owned a 500-acre estate since the 1950s.

Mr Lord, who was about to take part in the afternoon protest, said: “We had a meeting with Nigel Farage this morning, he is fully supporting our cause.

“We are trying to make the Government listen and I don’t think they can understand this issue at all. They have not consulted us or anything.

“People have had the time since the budget to work out the fact it will affect their business, so we are here. This change will kill off family farmers.”

Meeting - Sir Bernard Jenkin MP with NFU President Tom Bradshaw (Image: Submitted)About 1,800 NFU members met near Parliament as part of a mass lobby of MPs, with Colchester-based NFU president Tom Bradshaw telling protesters that the policy was the "straw that broke the camel's back".

Harwich and North Essex MP Sir Bernard Jenkin said he met with Mr Bradshaw yesterday, adding: "I did not attend the protest myself, but I met a number of farmers from my constituency in Westminster Hall during the day.

“This a heart-rending story. If you have been planning to leave your farm to your children this leaves people’s plans in shreds.

“Worse than that, some will be wondering why they are trying to survive after the April 4, 2026, as if they die before then the children can receive their farm tax free.”

Mr Jenkin added: “I have never known farmers so in despair or disillusioned about anything."

Revolt- Nigel Farage said the protest was the start of the 'rural revolt' against Labour (Image: Nigel Farage MP) Clacton MP Nigel Farage said: “I have supported local farmers in Clacton since this disastrous policy was first announced in Labour’s budget.

"I was proud to stand shoulder to shoulder alongside over 10,000 people from the farming community on Whitehall today.

"This was just the start of a rural revolt against this Government.”