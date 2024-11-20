The St Helena Hospice shop, in Frinton's Triangle Shopping Centre, in Rochford Way, will close on December 14.

The move is part of Tesco's bid to update the shopping centre and increase the size of the car park.

The retail giant has applied to build a new plaza, upgraded facilities, and improved parking for a better shopping experience.

The plan includes the partial demolition of existing commercial spaces and a canopy, along with the introduction of click-and-collect services.

Walton councillor Pierre Oxley said there are positives to the move.

He said: "Tesco's investment is much needed. It's sad that any retailer is closing but Tesco has offered all those affected other sites to move into.

"I am a supporter of the St Helena Hospice and customers can pop to their amazing store in Walton."

There are also St Helena Hospice shops selling clothes, books and music in Frinton's Connaught Avenue.

Some residents think the plans for the car park will bring more people to the shopping centre.

Dave Fawell said: "More parking is usually what people look for. It makes shopping more convenient so may bring more shoppers to the Triangle.

"Most people would love to shop local and use the local bakers, butchers, green grocers and local convenient shops, but sadly they have to charge a lot more for products.

"People's wages and pensions don't stretch that far now days so people look for cheaper products and sadly that's supermarkets or online shopping.

"Tesco is being very clever. They know more easy parking means more customers and this will pull more people away from the smaller shops and high streets.

"It's such a shame, but that's life now days."

But some residents think the plans will have negative affects on the success of local businesses.

Sandra Smith said: "I think it is absurd that a shop loved by so many people is going to close down to make room for a car park"

Paula Brook said: "Surely the car park is big enough as it is."

Alfie Potter said: "How about a store selling as much produce as possible from local farms instead of the supermarkets having a monopoly on everything?"