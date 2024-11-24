In the district of Tendring, various roads will be temporarily closed for works.

Kings Road and The Drive in Harwich will be temporarily closed for works after a new order, which will come into effect on November 19 and may continue in force for 18 months or until the works have been completed.

Kreswell Grove, Dovercourt will close from its junction with Wick Lane to its end, from November 19 until works are completed or for 18 months.

In Kirkby Cross, Barley Road, Farro Drive, Grain Drive, Millet Road, Oatside, Poppy Way, Rye Way, Spelt Road, Sunflower Lane, and Wheatsheaf will become part of a 20mph Zone from November 21.

Over in Clacton, Albert Gardens will be closed for five days from December 6 while carriageway patching works are undertaken by Essex County Council.

Church Crescent, Clacton, will close for five days from December 2 while new connection works are undertaken by Affinity Water.

Cockett Wick Lane, St Osyth, will close from December 2 for 15 days while new electrical supply works are undertaken by NJL Properties Ltd.

Granville Road, Clacton will close from its junction with Skelmersdale Road to its junction with High Street for five days from December 5 while carriageway patching works are undertaken by Essex County Council.

In Thorpe-le-Soken, Golden Lane will close for three days from December 9 while boundary box replacement works are undertaken by Affinity Water.

Hall Road, Tiptree will close for four days from December 16 while new supply works are undertaken by UK Power Networks.

Plummers Road, Fordham will close for 13 days from December 8 while resurfacing works are undertaken by Groundwork Solutions LTD.

Vinesse Road, Little Horkesley will be closed for eight days from December 16 while carriageway patching works are undertaken by Essex County Council.

Dedham Road, Boxted will be closed for three days from December 4 while new connection works are undertaken by Anglian Water.

Marsh Crescent, Rowhedge will close for 12 days from December 2 while mains replacement works are undertaken by Cadent.

Skye Hall Hill, Boxted will be closed for five days from December 2 while access point reinstatement works are undertaken by Anglian Water.

In Halstead, Factory Lane West will be closed for three days from December 16 while new connection works are undertaken by Anglian Water.

Cross End, Pebmarsh will be closed for three days from November 25 while repair works are undertaken by Anglian Water.

In Braintree, Church Street, Bocking will change from 40mph speed limit to a 30mph speed limit.

Station Approach, Braintree will close from its junction with South Street to its other junction with South Street while works being undertaken will take place within an 18-month period from November 14, with the exact dates to be specified on One.network.

Alamein Road, Burnham, will close for five days from December 2 while new connection works are undertaken by Cadent.