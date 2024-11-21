Un-sealed, in The Grove, is celebrating its anniversary on November 23.

The store, opened in 2019 by Zoe Tipple and daughter Kayleigh Seal, gives environmentally-minded shoppers the chance to limit their reliance on single-use plastics.

Visitors to the shop are encouraged to take re-usable vessels alongside the purchase any of the dried loose foods, cleaning products, or other items on offer.

Kayleigh said: "Sales of our liquid refills have continued to rise. Across all our liquid refill range in the past five years we have sold 14,148 litres which is fantastic news for the planet.

"This saves at least that amount of new plastic bottles from being sold and then thrown away.

"There has never been a better time, so why not pop in and begin your plastic free journey with a few simple changes."

The family-owned shop is thrilled to be supported by locals.

Kayleigh said: "We have been and continue to be overwhelmed by the support shown to our more environmentally-friendly way of shopping.

"People are really getting behind the idea of bringing their own containers and only buying what they need.

"Shopping the refill way is the perfect way of reducing food waste as well as packaging waste which ends up heading to landfill."

The shop won an award for how much it positively impacts the community.

Zoe said: "How time flies. It seems like only yesterday Un-Sealed eco refill store opened its doors, and what a year it has been.

"The icing on the cake for us this year was to be nominated by our lovely customers in the Tendring for Growth business awards.

"We were up against some tough competition but were thrilled to be the winners of the Community Impact Award and runner-up in the High Street Heroes Award.

"To receive such recognition for what we are doing is truly humbling."

For more information go to www.un-sealed.co.uk.