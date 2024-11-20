On Monday evening, a collision between two vehicles in Great Yeldham saw two cars burst into flames.

Firefighters from Halstead rushed to the scene on Bridge Street near the Old Oak Tree and put the fire out by 5.15pm.

Crash - Two cars were on fire in Great Yeldham on Monday afternoon (Image: Public) Harry Morrel, 26, a builder who runs his own company, HM Construction, was on his way home from work when he saw the burning vehicles.

Harry said: “I turned into the junction where they were and straight away saw the car on fire.

“I just instantly jumped straight out of my truck and ran over to help.”

Harry said he saw a woman inside one of the cars, with big flames engulfing the front of her car and up the windscreen.

After checking she wasn’t injured, Harry found her car door was stuck and set about freeing her.

Hero - Harry jumped straight out of his truck and rushed to help (Image: Harry Morrell) He said: “The flames were in my face.

“She could open the door a little bit, but I basically bent the door open—it took a lot of force.

“I didn’t get hurt, but it was horrible to see to be honest.”

After the woman was free, Harry checked she was unharmed and stayed with her while “everyone was in shock.”

Harry said just two other people slowed or stopped to ask if everyone was ok, while around ten other cars drove around the incident.

Safe - The fire service said no one had any injuries after the crash (Image: Joe Higham's Reportage) He said: “The worst bit about it was in front of me, other cars were going around them and I saw her.

“And it just touched home a bit—why did no one else stop?

“It’s a horrible thought to know she was stuck in her car and couldn’t get out, and she could clearly see the fire.

“It just made me think if I was a minute later things could’ve been much worse.

“At least everyone is safe,” Harry added.

“I just feel like I’ve helped someone out and good things will come around eventually.

“I’d hope someone would do the same if it was me in her shoes.”