Works for the A1331 link road, which will connect the A120 and A133, will enter phase one this month.

The first phase will see 1.8km of dual carriageway being built with three junctions.

Essex County Council said the work is estimated to take around 20 months, setting the completion date around April 2026.

But a report last month revealed a number of scenarios, which mean it could be completed by 2041 or 2051.

It also comes amid concerns the final phase of the project is yet to be funded.

Lee Scott, cabinet member for planning a growing economy, has confirmed the developer will find the delivery of the second phase if funds cannot be found.

The project is being funded as part of a £99 million investment package by Homes England, which also includes the Colchester Rapid Transit System.

Mr Scott said: "We have always taken the view – based on technical analysis over a number of years, but also rooted in common sense – that it won’t work to have traffic from 7,500 homes reliant on local roads to make every journey.

"We need a connection to the A120 on to the national Strategic Road Network.

"We have already had the commitment from the developer for the garden community that if alternative means of funding cannot be identified for the delivery of phase two, they will fund it.

"But we want to deliver this sooner, and we are working closely with the new government to build on the support we have already seen."

The project which is being carried out by contractor Octavius Infrastructure and will see three new roundabouts created.

Mr Scott added: "The new garden community will grow and evolve over many, many years, and we are resolute in ensuring the right infrastructure is delivered at the right time to support this.

"As a partnership of local councils, we want to see the full link road completed as soon as possible."

There will also be a 1.1-mile cycleway, provisions for pedestrians and horse riders, and ecological measures including 47,000 plants.