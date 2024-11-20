The RNLI celebrated the arrival of the Shannon-class lifeboat, named RNLB Chris and Jo West, on Saturday (November 16).

The lifeboat was brought to the Tendring coast from Poole, in Dorset, by crew members and the RNLI fleet team.

Spokesman Mark Walsham said: "An epic day unfolded as planned for RNLI Clacton with the arrival of our new lifeboat.

"We all feel deeply moved by the massive support shown to our volunteers this Saturday.

"It is all made possible by continued generous public donations to the RNLI, and the hard work, dedication and bravery of all our volunteers.

"We look forward to building upon the outstanding legacy of lifesaving services in Clacton and the Tendring coast which began in 1878."

The event was a landmark occasion for the RNLI and its supporters.

The day was filled with activities, including refreshments from the RNLI ladies' fundraising group, pastries from the Norwegian Baker, and colouring activities for children.

There was also information about the new lifeboat and access to the current lifeboats.

At about 1.30pm, a flotilla of Essex lifeboats from Harwich, West Mersea and Burnham-on-Crouch appeared on the horizon.

They escorted Clacton’s Atlantic 85 B-Class lifeboat David Porter MPS and D-Class ILB Damar’s Pride, led by the new RNLB Chris and Jo West.

The Shannon lifeboat, which uses a powerful water jet system for propulsion, demonstrated its agility with several tight turns on the water before making its final approach to the beach shortly before 2pm.

A spokesman for RNLI Clacton said: "The new lifeboat was made possible by a significant donation from Mr and Mrs Chris West.

"They had previously watched in awe as one of our volunteer crews at another station repeatedly launched to assist several vessels during some very stormy conditions, and were both highly impressed by the bravery and determination shown.

"It was then Mr and Mrs West decided to donate to our charity, along with other generous donors too."