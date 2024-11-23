Residents in Clacton got into the festive spirit early on a huge Christmas market last weekend.
Princes Theatre, in Station Road, was turned into a Christmas wonderland with more than 80 local and national stalls presenting festive goods.
Organisers claimed the event combined “everything under one roof” ahead of the Christmas period.
The regular event sees thousands of people flocking to the seaside town and browsing through handmade gifts, toys and seasonal treats.
Ahead of Christmas, the market will return to the Princes Theatre, with the next market taking place on November 30 starting at 10am.
