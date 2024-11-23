Princes Theatre, in Station Road, was turned into a Christmas wonderland with more than 80 local and national stalls presenting festive goods.

Organisers claimed the event combined “everything under one roof” ahead of the Christmas period.

Zoe Dyer and Alfie Hilton of Bling R Us (Image: Steve Brading) Bethany Duke, Georgia Murphy and Michael Maclean with Christmas confectionery (Image: Steve Brading) Sally Price and Bertie the bear ready to be raffled for Great Ormond Street Hospital as part of fundraising by Fitsteps with Lisa (Image: Steve Brading) Nicci Gillham and her Teddy stall (Image: Steve Brading) Robyn, Woycicuh and Anna Craczkowska and their Christmas stall (Image: Steve Brading) Rosie and Ben Golding sporting antlers on the Utility Warehouse stall (Image: Steve Brading) Dean Morlock with his dolls on sale (Image: Steve Brading) Sarah White of J Art (Image: Steve Brading) Chris Powell of the Crafty Cabin (Image: Steve Brading) Elaine Krasniqi with Santa (Image: Steve Brading) Christina and Owen Wyne helping everyone to get ready for Christmas (Image: Steve Brading) Paris Clark and Hannah Rogers of the Touch of Paris, Christmas Wreaths (Image: Steve Brading) Sandra Adams engraving items for shoppers (Image: Steve Brading) Anita Dye and Kerry Oney (Image: Steve Brading)

The regular event sees thousands of people flocking to the seaside town and browsing through handmade gifts, toys and seasonal treats.

Ahead of Christmas, the market will return to the Princes Theatre, with the next market taking place on November 30 starting at 10am.