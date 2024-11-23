A CLACTON dance school has gained a place in a competition in Las Vegas after its performance at the o2.
TDH Academy, formerly known as the Dance House Academy, performed at the Indigo on Sunday (November 17).
After qualifying in a competition in Grays with a company called the National Entertainment Awards they headed to the o2.
The dance school, based on Ford Road Industrial Estate, performed a routine choreographed by teachers Ashleigh Curtis and Lorna Wegg.
Judges gave the performance a 'golden buzzer' and a 'golden chip' meaning the dance academy is automatically placed at the o2 next year as well as receiving a place at the international ceremony.
