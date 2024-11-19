Billy and Elliot Ball, co-owners of the pier, joined forces with members of Bacta, the trade association for the amusement and gaming machine industry, to put across the challenges and issues they face in the current economic climate.

Nigel Farage was invited to Clacton by Bacta and spent more than an hour at the pier on Friday.

Industry - Billy Ball, Elliot Ball and Nigel Farage take a stroll along the pier deck (Image: Clacton Pier)He was shown around the site and told about the investment put into the attraction, providing local jobs and bringing visitors to the area.

Billy Ball said the meeting went very well.

He said: “It is important for us to be in touch with our new MP and let him know exactly the factors which impact our business and challenge us going forwards.

“Whether it is a rise in business rates or increased employers’ costs – these will all hit us hard and we need that message to be taken back to Westminster.

“The increases affect all seaside towns and those operating in them, and we wanted Mr Farage to have a clear picture of what will stifle the future improvements we want to make.”

Future - Elliot Ball, Billy Ball, Bacta vice-president Joseph Cullis and president John Bollom, and Nigel Farage (Image: Clacton Pier) Mr Ball said he emphasised the importance of the Government implementing the Gambling White Paper reforms which were previously agreed.

These were put forward by the former Conservative Government in May but were halted when the snap General Election was called.

Another subject addressed with the MP was the 'debanking' of gambling businesses.

Mr Ball said: “Some banks won’t deal with gambling businesses and those that do restrict the amount of cash which can be banked.

“But it's the Government that says only cash can be taken – rather than using cards for gaming machines – and that seriously prejudices us as an industry.”

Games - Nigel Farage tries his luck on an amusement machine (Image: Clacton Pier) They also spoke about a review of the price per game and the value of cash prizes which are set for businesses and have been frozen for more than a decade.

“It was our first meeting with Mr Farage and he clearly took on board we are in the serious business of fun,” Mr Ball added. “We look forward to working further with him in the future.”