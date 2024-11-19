John Nicholls, 45, was in bed watching TV with his wife, Maureen, 50, at 9pm on November 17 when he looked out the window and noticed an object in the sky.

At first Mr Nicholls dismissed it as a meteor or planet but claimed it started making "odd shapes and changing colours".

John got out of bed and filmed the "absolutely huge" unidentified object for a few minutes before he says it disappeared.

John, a health and safety inspector, said: "When I first saw it I thought it was a planet or something.

The 'UFO' John spotted in Alresford (Image: John Nicholls / SWNS)

"I kept watching and it started making odd shapes and changing colours - it was all very odd.

"We have seen meteor showers before from our window and it was nothing like that.

John pictured next to the window he saw the 'UFO' from (Image: John Nicholls / SWNS)

"From our bedroom we can see the night sky and I have never seen anything like that.

"I couldn't believe what I was seeing.

"I'm not a big UFO man but I have been keeping up with the UFO hearings in America as it is interesting.

"Only few days ago, I showed my partner the video of project blue book alien interview as a bit of fun and we see this couple days later - it's bloody mental."

He said he didn't believe in aliens but after seeing the 'UFO' the couple are both "convinced" they exist.

The bright object John pictured in the sky which he believes is a UFO (Image: John Nicholls / SWNS)

Last month Essex Police have released records of recorded UFO incidents between 2014 and 2024.

The incidents, gathered from their STORM system, describe various phenomena, including unusual lights in the sky, hovering objects, and fast-moving aerial anomalies.

Most reports highlight strange lights and objects that resemble aircraft or drones but display unusual behaviour, such as lack of noise or erratic movements.

The UFO John says he pictured in Alresford (Image: John Nicholls / SWNS)

Some cases involve clusters of lights or unidentified shapes observed by both civilians and pilots, but explanations are often inconclusive.

These records reflect public interest but remain outside the police's investigative scope.

In 2024, one incident in Colchester described “really strange lights in the sky”, that were a “goldy orange colour”.

In total, 36 reports were made to Essex Police during this period across the entirety of Essex.