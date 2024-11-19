Traffic is slow on the A12 southbound due to an obstruction at the Kelvedon Bypass before J23, Kelvedon South.

There is congestion to J24, Kelvedon North.

This comes after a crash on the A12 between J25, Marks Tey, and J24, Kelvedon North.

The incident was first reported today (November 19) at 7.24am.

The emergency services have been contacted for comment.