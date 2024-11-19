AN obstruction on the A12 is causing traffic in the area following a previous crash.
Traffic is slow on the A12 southbound due to an obstruction at the Kelvedon Bypass before J23, Kelvedon South.
There is congestion to J24, Kelvedon North.
This comes after a crash on the A12 between J25, Marks Tey, and J24, Kelvedon North.
The incident was first reported today (November 19) at 7.24am.
The emergency services have been contacted for comment.
