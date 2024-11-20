The charity, currently based on North Hill, Colchester, will move to Imperial House, Rosemary Road, Clacton, to reduce overheads and manage increasing costs.

The move is planned for January 2025.

Despite the move, Age Well East will continue to deliver its services to more than 4,000 people in Colchester and across Essex.

These services include befriending, advice and welfare, bereavement support, mental wellbeing, dementia support, and a carers navigation service.

Tom Harrison, chief executive at Age Well East, said: "Given the current economic climate, increasing national insurance costs, and the financial pressures faced by the charity sector as a whole, we need to ensure we use our budget wisely to help those people who need us most."

He added that the North Hill building wasn't being used to its full capacity due to the increasing trend of remote working.

Age Well East is planning to help participants of clubs and activities at the North Hill hub find suitable alternatives in Colchester.

Kelly Le Friant, fundraising and marketing manager at Age Well East, said: "The move signals an opportunity for us to maintain and grow our effective support for people in our community at a time of increasing need."