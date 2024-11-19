Tonia Barnett, 47, has raised hundreds of pounds for Children in Need and is still hoping to collect even more money for the cause which is close to her heart.

She walked miles on Friday (November 15) to raise as much money as possible for the charity and is hoping the cash will continue to come in even after doubling her fundraising goal.

Tonia said: "I have lost almost five stone and got fit enough to compete in bodybuilding shows over the last two years, so I thought I’d use my new-found fitness to do something positive for Children in Need this year.

"I dropped my boy off to school and walked continuously for five hours until it was time to pick him up."

"This is a cause close to my heart as my son Bobby has disabilities and attends a special needs school."

By Monday (November 18), Tonia had more than doubled her fundraising goal of £150.

She added: "I’m so happy to be able to raise such a great amount for Children in Need."

Children in Need raises money for disadvantaged children and young people across the UK.

The charity's aim is to improve the lives of thousands of children by ensuring that their childhood is safe, happy and secure.

To donate to the cause, go to www.justgiving.com.