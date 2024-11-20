The big man and his merry team of helpers will be making regular trips to the seaside attraction in the run-up to Christmas with plenty of fun for all the family.

He takes up residence on November 23 and will be at the pier on selected dates right through to Christmas Eve.

The event, which includes the pier’s popular North Pole experience, is aimed at all ages to get people in the festive mood.

Pier manager Harry Peek said: "The whole team is looking forward to welcoming visitors to the attraction which is covered in lights, decorations and a giant tree at the entrance.

“Christmas is a special time for everyone and that is no different at the pier.

“It is a chance to get together with friends and relatives and make special memories.

“We have been preparing the site ever since our Halloween festival finished and we have a truly magical experience in store.”

The grotto provides the centre-piece of the event along with animatronic characters, such as singing reindeer in their stables, Frosty the Snowman and elves.

Sidney, the pier’s mascot, will also be appearing in his own festive outfit to meet young fans.

Jurassic Pier will host Santa’s Magical Sleigh Ride: 4D, with a sleigh journey filled with lots of snow and excitement.

Mr Peek said considerable investment has been made in the event over recent years to enhance the magical experience.

He said: “This year we have a special limited time online-only deal of the grotto and a Winter Wonderband for £19.99, saving almost £6 on the individual prices of each."

The Winter Wonderband is £9.99 and includes one entry to Santa’s Sleigh Ride:4D and Jurassic Pier, one wheel experience, 18-holes of adventure golf along with unlimited dodgems and video games.

Santa’s Grotto is £15.99 per child, including one adult, with a quality soft toy, freshly baked cookie from Mrs Claus, and a hot chocolate for the adult.

Additional adults pay £3.50 and get a hot chocolate. To book, visit www.clactonpier.co.uk.