The Ship, in Walton Road, Kirby-le-Soken, is renovating its kitchen which will reopen on November 24 with a revamped menu.

A spokesman for the pub said: "We would like to inform everyone that our kitchen will be closed for this week only.

"We have been running the Ship for over nine years now and our kitchen is in need of some TLC.

"Once we re-open next Sunday we will have a brand new menu starting with lots more exciting dishes to tempt your tastebuds.

"The pub is open for drinks as usual while our kitchen is out of action.

"We look forward to seeing you all for a drink or two - apologies for any inconvenience."

The pub will be taking bookings from November 24. To book call 01255 679149.