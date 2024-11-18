The four-vehicle crash happened near Stratford St Mary, between J29 and J30, and it has resulted in two people being taken to Colchester Hospital.

Firefighters also had to cut the roof off of a car to rescue a person.

An East of England Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We were called just before 7.15am to a road traffic collision on the northbound A12 near Dedham.

"Two ambulances and an ambulance officer vehicle were sent to the scene. Two patients were transported to Colchester General Hospital for further assessment and treatment.”

All lanes on the A12 northbound were shut before J30 Upper Street, Stratford St Mary, with congestion to J27, Avenue of Remembrance roundabout.

