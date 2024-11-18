Firefighters have rescued a person from a car after the four-vehicle crash which happened on the A12 this morning.

The incident has closed all lanes on the A12 northbound before J30 Upper Street, Stratford St Mary, with congestion to J29, Crown Interchange.

A spokesman for Essex Fire said: "Firefighters were called to a collision involving four vehicles on A12 Northbound between Gunhill and Startford St Mary.

"When crews arrived, one person was trapped in their vehicle. Firefighters worked to remove the roof of the vehicle and rescue the casualty by 9.08am."

The Gazette is awaiting an update on the condition of those involved.

