When she was nine, Nicola’s parents split up and her mother’s new boyfriend moved into their home.

The 49-year-old, who grew up in a small town in the North of England, said: “There were constant arguments about nothing. If we didn’t set the table quickly enough, he’d whack us - my sister would argue back and he’d chase her through the house, which would end in physical violence.”

Nicola was sexually abused by this man and another during this time but did not feel confident speaking out.

She wrote to Childline, then began calling from payphones. At 16, with Childline’s support, Nicola found the confidence to report the abuse.

Nicola said: “Childline stopped me from taking my own life on numerous occasions.

“He moved out, but the trauma remained and I kept calling Childline. I needed so much support at the time. Everything was so hard.”

Nicola has engaged with counselling and therapy since first speaking out, and uses art, creative writing and poetry as part of her healing and recovery process.

But her journey started with her decision to contact Childline.

Almost 5,500 children and young people contacted Childline last Christmas. On average, a child will contact Childline every 45 seconds, asking questions – such as how to cope with abuse or loneliness.

Shaun Friel, Childline Director, said: “Nicola’s experience of suffering abuse and feeling so alone but finding support and solace at Childline, shows just how vital the counselling service can be. That’s why we need the public’s help ensuring our counsellors can be there around the clock, ready for any question this Christmas.”

A donation of £4 could help Childline be ready for a child’s call for help, while £20 could help counsellors answer calls from five children.

Donations can be made to Childline by clicking here or visiting www.nspcc.org.uk/support-us

Walk for Children and raise vital funds for the NSPCC

Meanwhile, families across across the country can raise vital funds for NSPCC services like Childline while catching up with friends with December’s Walk for Children.

Since it was first launched for Christmas 2020, people taking part in the 5km Walk for Children have raised £460,000 for the NSPCC.

This year, for the first time, the NSPCC is organising a big Walk for Children event which will be held in Roundhay Park, Leeds, where it is hoped hundreds of parents, carers, children and fundraisers will don the charity’s t-shirts and create a sea of green on December 8.

(Image: NSPCC)

Katy Scott, NSPCC Fundraising Manager, said: “Yorkshire is proud to be hosting the pilot this year.

“Even if you can’t make the Leeds event, it’s easy to set up your own walk on a date that suits you.”

Click here to sign up to the Leeds event, and use the code NOVEMBER to get one free adult place, or click here to set up your own route and use the code NOVEMBER to get 50 per cent off your entry, making it just £5.

Childline’s Deputy President remembers her first counselling session

Highlighting the vital work Childline counsellors do, Rebecca Wilcox, Childline Deputy President, recalled her first shift with the service and the importance of the helpline being available every day, even at Christmas.

(Image: NSPCC)

Rebecca, who is the daughter of Childline founder Dame Esther Rantzen, said: “My first mentored shift was an incredibly hard counselling session with somebody going through feelings of self-harm and suicide that were getting worse and worse. They felt like nothing was helping and nobody was listening.

“But there was a glimmer of hope at the end of the session.

“After the contact had ended, I spoke to the practitioners who said that, sadly, this type of contact was pretty standard.

“Our young people and children are going through a mental health crisis. The demands placed upon all of us at this time mean that we don’t have enough time for everybody, so the listening that Childline does is more important than ever.

“And that’s exactly what we’re here for at Childline.”