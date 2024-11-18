Clacton and Frinton Gazette
News Clacton and Frinton News Picture galleries Crime
Clacton and Frinton Gazette

A12 reopened near Colchester after incidents and two people sent to hospital

Live

A12 reopens near Colchester after incidents are cleared

Emergency
Traffic
By Grace Capel

  • All lanes have been closed on the A12 northbound following a crash and southbound on the A12 is partially blocked after a separate crash.
  • Stick with us for live updates.

Get involved
with the news

Send your news & photos