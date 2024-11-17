The Shannon class lifeboat, named RNLB Chris and Jo West, has arrived on November 16 at 1.52pm, which is also the operational number of the lifeboat.

Many residents came down to the front to welcome the new boat to the shore.

Excitement - the new Shannon lifeboat (Image: Jon Stow) Established in 1878, Clacton Lifeboat Station currently houses two inshore lifeboats in a boathouse built in 2006.

This new all-weather lifeboat (ALB) marks 40 years since the last ALB lifeboat was operating in the area.

This marks the start of a new chapter in the story of search and rescue on the Tendring coast.

A significant proportion of the funding for the new lifeboat has been provided through a legacy donation from Chris and Jo West.

The new vessel offers space for six crew members and can travel at speeds of up to 28 knots (25 mph) and has a range of up to 250 nautical miles (287 miles).