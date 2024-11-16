Tonight’s (November 16, 2024) National Lottery Lotto winning numbers are 16, 12, 59, 31, 38, 58.
The Bonus Ball is 41.
Tonight’s estimated jackpot is £4 million.
Tonight’s National Lottery Thunderball winning numbers are 03, 26, 31, 22, 01.
The Thunderball is 03.
