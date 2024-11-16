A BODY has been found in the search for missing Essex man Martyn Richardson.
Martyn, 27, has been missing for almost three months, having last been seen on August 24 at about 8.30pm in the Bocking area of Braintree.
Essex Police said previously it has conducted an “exhaustive search” and studied more than 900 different pieces of CCTV footage to try and piece together his last movements.
However, police have now confirmed they have found a body and suspended the search.
A full statement reads: "We have suspended search activity for Martyn Richardson, 27, who had been reported missing from Braintree in August.
"This follows the discovery of a man’s body in a waterway in Bocking.
"Formal identification has yet to take place, but Mr Richardson’s family has been informed and we are supporting them.
"Our enquiries are ongoing and we would urge against speculation at this difficult time."
