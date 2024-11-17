The game at Heybridge Swifts stadium will see numerous ex-players with a strong Premier League past.

The ex-pros aren't the only ones freshly announced, with some other stars of the screen also joining the line-up.

Line-up - the updated list of ex-professional footballers and celebrities (Image: Credited)The most notable players Paul Konchesky, Nicky Shorey and Pascal Chimbonda have all played at the highest level.

Nicky Shorey played for Colchester United later on in his career and ex-U's captain Karl Duguid, will also be playing

The charity game will be raising money for Save CC, which has a target of £200,000.

Celine Lawrence, who is more affectionately known as CC, is suffering from a condition called myotonic dystrophy - a multi organ, multi system disorder which at present has no cure.

She was born prematurely at just 27 weeks old and weighed only 860g - less than 2lbs.

The fund currently sits at just over £63,000.

The match will see charity teams, Tekkerslovakia and Beer Lanyard face off at the Heybridge Swifts FC ground.

The game takes place on Sunday November 24.

For more information on the fundraiser and to donate, visit https://tinyurl.com/Save-CC

To buy tickets and find out more about the game, visit https://tinyurl.com/Charity-game