Gary Burvill, 33, suffered a traumatic brain injury, leg fractures and ruptured ligaments when a car mounted the pavement, knocking him down in Southend.

He was in a minimally conscious state for eight months and remained in hospital for more than a year.

Gary is now living in a specialist care home but is able to visit his family including children Lara, 14, Alexis, 12, and Leo, three.

In a new emotional video, the dad-of-three is seen walking outside for the first time since the hit and run incident.

His mum Jackie Burvill, 61, said it was a “difficult and emotional” time wondering if Gary would ever recover.

She added: "It is still difficult to find the words to describe the toll the crash and the last few years have had on our family.

“At the time Gary was doing well in his job. He had ambitions for the future and loved nothing more than spending time with his children.

“However, that all changed because of the actions of the driver. It was awful seeing Gary in hospital.

Together - Gary Burvill with his parents Graham and Jackie Burvill (Image: SWNS)

"There were many difficult and emotional times, especially wondering what recovery he might be able to make.”

Gary was standing on the pavement when the driver pulled out of The Oakwood pub car park, in Southend, drove across the pavement and hit him.

The driver then fled the scene by driving down the wrong side of the road during the incident in February 2022.

Due to his injuries, Gary, who was a sous chef at the time, can no longer work.

The driver who knocked down Gary was found guilty of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

Brave - Gary Burvill suffered a traumatic brain injury among many other injuries (Image: SWNS)

He was sentenced to four years imprisonment and handed a five-year driving ban with a mandatory retest in September 2023.

Jackie added: “No matter how old your children are, as a parent all you want to do is care for your child. We felt so powerless.

“However, his recovery is now starting to come on so much. To have some of the old Gary back means everything to us.

"It is not the life we hoped Gary would have.

"He still has severe cognitive problems which means he can’t lay down any new memory, but just being able to do something like go for a walk or to the supermarket with him means so much to us.

“We are so proud of the bravery he has shown and the recovery he is making.

Incredible - In a new emotional video, the dad-of-three is seen walking outside for the first time (Image: SWNS)

“Nobody should have to go through such a life-changing experience alone as help and support are available.

"We also hope we can make people think about the consequences of their actions so other families don’t have to go through the life-changing experience we have.”

Gary's parents Graham and Jackie Burvill instructed expert serious injury lawyers at Irwin Mitchell to help their son access the specialist rehabilitation.

He is now living in a specialist care home, allowing him to continue his recovery with physio, speech and language and occupational therapy.

Sarah Griggs, the specialist serious injury lawyer at Irwin Mitchell representing the family, said: “The shocking injuries Gary suffered have had a devastating impact on not only his life but also the lives of his family.

“What happened to Gary vividly highlights how lives and futures can be turned upside down in a split-second because of the dangerous actions of others.

“Nothing will ever make up for what Gary and his family have been through, but his story also shows the remarkable recovery seriously injured people can make through access to rehab.

“Gary continues to astound people with the determination he shows to make the best recovery possible.

"However, Gary also faces many challenges, and we continue to support him and his parents as he looks to regain more of his former life.”