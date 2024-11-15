Police are searching for Jamie Langley who is serving a 16-year sentence prison sentence for a burglary at Hollesley Bay, near Woodbridge.

The 35-year-old was reported missing on Wednesday after being absent at a roll call.

Police say he has links to Essex and is described as being white, 5ft 10ins tall, of medium build, and has a goatee beard.

He was last seen wearing a white puffer jacket, black tracksuit bottoms with white writing on the right leg and white trainers.

Anyone who has seen Jamie Langley, or who has any information regarding his whereabouts, should contact police quoting reference 37/64904/24.