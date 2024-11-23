Born in May 1947, Mr Jacobs is a well-known figure in Clacton where he is chairman of the West Cliff Theatre and founder of the Clacton and District Historical Society.

Although he was born in Hackney, he spent a large chunk of his childhood holidaying at the popular Butlins in Clacton.

Chair - Norman outside of the West Cliff Theatre (Image: Norman Jacobs) Mr Jacobs said: “Clacton was our first ever family holiday and we went to Butlins.

“We had such a nice time that we came back whenever we could for the next six years.”

His family even bought a caravan so they could visit as much as possible.

Mr Jacobs decided to move to Clacton in 1979 with his soon-to-be-wife Linda.

Youth - Norman as a baby in 1947 (Image: Norman Jacobs)He said: “When I first met my wife-to-be, we decided to move out of London together and I suggested we move to Clacton because I knew it so well and I loved it so much.

“The day when we actually moved here was a big day. Actually finally coming to a place that I had known and loved for so long really was a big day.”

The couple had two children - Robert and Tom.

Family - Norman with Tom, Linda and Robert outside of their house in the 1990s (Image: Norman Jacobs) Mr Jacobs worked at the British Museum all his working life and commuted to London every day.

He published his first book - Clacton: In Camera - in 1984 and has since published 28 more books.

He was elected to Tendring Council in 1995 as a councillor for the St John’s ward.

Mr Jacobs said: “I had written a book the year before about the history of the West Cliff Theatre for its centenary.

“They asked me, as a local historian, to write a history book for them and when I was elected to the council at that time they had a representative on the trust of the West Cliff Theatre.

“I lost my seat in 1999, but the chairman of the trust at the time asked if I would like to stay on my own right and I am now the longest-serving trustee of the theatre.”

Holiday - Norman outside his caravan on Castle Hill Caravan Park in 1964 (Image: Norman Jacobs) Mr Jacobs remains very fond of Clacton.

He said: “ For me now, the two big things locally in my life are the Clacton and District Historical Society and the West Cliff Theatre.

“But personally the other important things in my life were getting married here and having two children in Clacton.”

For more information about the Clacton and District Historical Society go to https://www.clactonhistory.co.uk/.

