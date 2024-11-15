The A1331 link road works will enter phase one this month and to mark the occasion an event was held to celebrate the works getting underway.

Many council figures attended and Colchester MP Pam Cox was also present.

But Harwich and North Essex MP Bernard Jenkin had boycotted the event amid a row over when it will be completed.

The project which is being carried out by contractor Octavius Infrastructure will see the new road link the A120 and the A133.

Essex County Council said the work is estimated to take around 20 months, setting the completion date around April 2026.

But a report last month revealed a number of scenarios, which mean it could be completed by 2041 or 2051.

Site - the site sits next to the A133 on the way to Elmstead Market (Image: Credited) The massive project is linking the A120 and A133 for the Tendring Colchester Garden Communities which will see 7,500 new homes.

The first phase will see 1.8km of dual carriageway being built with three junctions.

Plans - what is in store for the A1331 (Image: Essex County Council) Concerns have been raised as the final phase of the project is yet to be funded

Essex County Council cabinet member, Lee Scott said: “It's a very exciting project and I have no question it would be good for the residents who are living in the area.

“The infrastructure for these works is vital and we are committed to a phased approach.

“I understand people's concerns and fears, but what I would say is anything that can be done to allay those fears will be done.

“We want this to benefit everybody, not just people moving in and this is about generations to come when.”

Jonathan Schifferes, head of housing growth and garden communities at Essex County Council said: “Across Essex, every district, every town is going to need planning for growth, we have housing pressures, we have homelessness, and we need people who need affordable housing.

“To do that in a plan led way, with Tendring and Colchester Borders Garden Community, means that you’ve got a much better chance and today is evidence that you can actually deliver on that promise of bringing the appropriate infrastructure.

MP Ms Cox said: "This is a very important project for Colchester and the surrounding area and it's really important that it succeeds and in order for it to fully succeed, we really need to see all their commitment to the end."