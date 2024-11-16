The iconic structure, which was built in 1830, is going against traditional pier norm and will be allowing the public to use the pier to its full potential throughout winter.

All the pier's attractions will be open from 10am to 5pm on Saturdays and Sundays.

A spokesman for Walton Pier said: "Winter is here and our opening and closing is a little different…Don’t worry, on weekends everything is open.

"Please bare with us whilst we navigate through these cold months and thank you for all of your ongoing support, we see you, we hear you and we appreciate you."

These fun-filled activities include bowling, soft play, the arcade, escape rooms, tides and the cafe.

The recently upgraded arcade includes classic games which can be played alongside today’s latest interactive high-tech games.

For more information go to https://waltonpier.uk.