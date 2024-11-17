Redoubt Fort, off Harwich's Main Road, will be hosting ghost hunts next year inviting fans of the paranormal to experience some ghoulish activity.

These ghost hunts will take place in the large fort which was built to protect Harwich Port against the threat of Napoleonic Invasion by French prisoners of war in 1808.

Places are still available for the activities taking place on April 12, July 5 and on October 4, 2025, all from 8pm to 2am.

Tales of ghostly apparitions in windows, unexplained footsteps clattering down hallways and unseen hands touching visitors have been reported time and time again.

A spokesman for the event said: "Witnesses have reportedly seen apparitions through the windows and heard unexplained footsteps.

"Many visitors to the fort have also reported being touched by unseen hands in the lower casements. There have also been many other mysterious noises and apparitions seen by visitors."



The fort is also well known for the apparition of a headless soldier.

This apparition is believed to be the ghost of a soldier who was decapitated by a cable attached to a 12 ton cannon which broke under the strain in 1972.

It is rumoured the soldier now roams the fort with his head tucked beneath his arm.

Plenty of ghost hunting equipment will be made available to use during Redoubt Fort's hunt for the supernatural.

Free time to explore the fort alone and without a guide will also be possible for any brave attendees.

Tickets cost £47 per person with a deposit of £20.

For more information and to book tickets go to https://www.ghosthuntevents.co.uk.