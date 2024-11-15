Lily, a woman from Hertfordshire spoke about her experience on The JVS Show on the BBC’s Three Counties Radio on November 14.

The flight took off from Stansted airport in Essex on November 3 and headed to Bodrum, and was operated by Jet 2.

According to the woman, she ordered a tuna roll, which was frozen in the middle and she refused to pay.

On arrival, she was met by police but was let go.

The flight operator said the Hertfordshire woman had displayed “disruptive and unpleasant behaviour”, which led to the cabin crew informing the authorities.

A spokesman said: "We can confirm that police boarded flight LS1609 in Bodrum after our cabin crew report reported two customers displaying disruptive and unpleasant behaviour throughout the flight, including the illicit consumption of alcohol that had been purchased in duty-free and brought on board.

“As a family-friendly airline, we will always support our cabin crew in instances when they are subjected to disruptive, rude or unpleasant behaviour while prioritising the comfort of everyone onboard so that they can enjoy their flight.”