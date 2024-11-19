Pierre Oxley has been taking up issues such as delays with Hedingham and Chambers bus service.

But Mr Oxley claims they have not been responding to concerns.

The silence has left residents without answers to ongoing issues.

Mr Oxley said: “For far too long, Walton residents have faced disruptions, delays, and an overall lack of reliability in their bus service.

"The people in our community rely heavily on these services, whether for commuting, attending school, or accessing essential services.

"It is deeply disappointing that, despite raising these issues through the appropriate channels, both Hedingham and the Go-Ahead Group have failed to respond. Walton residents deserve action and answers, not silence."

Residents have reported numerous concerns regarding the quality of the service, including infrequent schedules, late arrivals, and a lack of communication on service disruptions.

The councillor’s office has made a number attempts to reach Hedingham and the Go-Ahead Group, seeking explanations and a commitment to address the issues.

Despite raising the matter directly to the chief executive, no response has been forthcoming.

Mr Oxley said: “As elected representatives, we have a duty to advocate for the needs and well-being of our community.

“The lack of accountability from Hedingham and Go-Ahead is unacceptable and shows a disregard for the residents they serve.

“Residents deserve a service they can count on. If Hedingham and Go-Ahead cannot provide this, they must answer why and work toward immediate improvements."

A spokesman for Hedingham and Chambers said: "I have spoken with the team and have been advised that Ann Oxley has been in contact with our customer services team.

"Our operations team have been trying to contact her on email, but this has been returned invalid.

"I have since located an alternative email for Pierre and have reached out with him to discuss his concerns."