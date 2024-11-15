The charity store will be closed on December 14, as Tesco will be repurposing the shop into a bigger car park for the store.

The application proposes a new plaza, upgraded facilities, and improved parking for a more convenient shopping experience.

Tesco’s plan includes the partial demolition of existing commercial spaces and a canopy, along with the introduction of click-and-collect services.

Sarah Nowlan, St Helena Hospice retail area sales manager, said: "Our Frinton Triangle shop has been open since April 2017, and we want to express our heartfelt gratitude to the local community, who have supported us with such generosity over the last seven years.

Revamp - how the plans for the Tesco could look (Image: Credited) "Our thanks to the incredible 12 volunteers who have dedicated their time every week to help keep the shop running, raising vital funds for the charity. We are pleased to say that both staff and volunteers from the store will continue to help us by working in our other St Helena shops.

"Whilst we say goodbye to Frinton Triangle, we still have three other fantastic shops in Frinton where you can continue to find some incredible bargains and support us; Frinton Books, Frinton Clothes and Frinton Music, which are all located on Connaught Avenue.

Triangle Shopping Centre (Image: Credited) "We can’t thank the wonderful community enough for the incredible support you have shown us over the last seven years.

"The generosity and kindness of the fantastic volunteers has allowed us to make a real difference. Although we are sad to be leaving Frinton Triangle, we hope you will continue supporting us in our other fantastic shops."

The charity will hold an event to remember loved ones at the shopping centre on December 1.

Sarah said: "Light Up A Life is an opportunity for people to come together to reflect and remember those who will be missed this Christmas.

“While the event is free to attend, donations to St Helena Hospice would be gratefully received to help support people in the community who face incurable illness and bereavement."

The Gazette understands measures have been taken so that Tesco can invest in improvements to the Triangle Shopping Centre in Frinton to improve the shopping experience for customers.

A consultation took place between Tesco and St Helena Hospice charity shop, with them being offered the opportunity to relocate to a vacant unit within the shopping centre as part of these discussions.