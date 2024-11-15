A few motorway closures will impact Essex traffic this weekend, according to National Highways England.
Essex's main roads including the A12 and M25 are set to be affected alongside an important section of the travel network in the Dartford Crossing.
If you are set to be travelling along these roads, it's best to take note of the different diversions that are in place.
Get more great stories like this delivered to your inbox every day by signing up to our morning newsletter - don't miss out!
Here’s a list of all the closures from Friday, November 15 to Sunday, November 17.
M25, Dartford Crossing and A12 closures for Friday, November 15
A12
- A12 northbound Junction 12 to Junction 15 carriageway closure - 9pm to 5am
- A12 southbound Junction 24 exit slip carriageway closure - 9pm to 5am
- A12 northbound Junction 27 exit slip road closure - 9pm to 5am
- A12 southbound Juntion 28 entry and exit slip road closures - 9pm to 5am
Dartford Crossing
The West tunnel on the northbound way of the Dartford Crossing will be shut from 11pm to 5.30am for tunnel works.
M25
On the M25 clockwise, there will be a carriageway closure between Junction 25 and Junction 27 for maintenance works between 10pm and 5.30am.
Elsewhere, the exit slip road at Junction 28 in the same direction will be shut between 11pm and 5am.
@uktoday_ Can you be fined for stopping inna yellow box? #uknews #driving #drivingrules #uknewsheadlines ♬ original sound - UKToday 🇬🇧 Newsquest
M25, Dartford Crossing and A12 closures for Saturday, November 16
A12
There are no closures scheduled for the A12 on this day.
Dartford Crossing
The West tunnel on the northbound way of the Dartford Crossing will be closed from 10pm to 5am for maintenance works.
M25
On the M25 clockwise, there will be an exit slip road closure at Junction 28 from 11pm to 5am.
M25, Dartford Crossing and A12 closures for Sunday, November 17
A12
There are no closures scheduled for the A12 on this day.
Dartford Crossing
The East tunnel on the northbound way of the Dartford Crossing will be closed from 10pm to 5am for maintenance works.
Recommended reading:
- What are the rules about someone parking in front of your house and is it illegal?
- Do you have a car MOT coming up? 10 simple checks to avoid vehicle from failing
- What gets checked on an MOT? See the annual list of tests and checks
M25
On the M25 clockwise, there will be an exit slip road closure at Junction 28 from 11pm to 5am.
More information on road closures can be found on the National Highways website.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here