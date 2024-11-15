Essex's main roads including the A12 and M25 are set to be affected alongside an important section of the travel network in the Dartford Crossing.

If you are set to be travelling along these roads, it's best to take note of the different diversions that are in place.

Here’s a list of all the closures from Friday, November 15 to Sunday, November 17.

M25, Dartford Crossing and A12 closures for Friday, November 15

A12

A12 northbound Junction 12 to Junction 15 carriageway closure - 9pm to 5am

A12 southbound Junction 24 exit slip carriageway closure - 9pm to 5am

A12 northbound Junction 27 exit slip road closure - 9pm to 5am

A12 southbound Juntion 28 entry and exit slip road closures - 9pm to 5am

Dartford Crossing

The West tunnel on the northbound way of the Dartford Crossing will be shut from 11pm to 5.30am for tunnel works.

M25

On the M25 clockwise, there will be a carriageway closure between Junction 25 and Junction 27 for maintenance works between 10pm and 5.30am.

Elsewhere, the exit slip road at Junction 28 in the same direction will be shut between 11pm and 5am.

M25, Dartford Crossing and A12 closures for Saturday, November 16

A12

There are no closures scheduled for the A12 on this day.

Dartford Crossing

The West tunnel on the northbound way of the Dartford Crossing will be closed from 10pm to 5am for maintenance works.

M25

On the M25 clockwise, there will be an exit slip road closure at Junction 28 from 11pm to 5am.

M25, Dartford Crossing and A12 closures for Sunday, November 17

A12

There are no closures scheduled for the A12 on this day.

Dartford Crossing

The East tunnel on the northbound way of the Dartford Crossing will be closed from 10pm to 5am for maintenance works.

M25

On the M25 clockwise, there will be an exit slip road closure at Junction 28 from 11pm to 5am.

More information on road closures can be found on the National Highways website.