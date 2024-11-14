Rose Builders, contractors for Tendring Council, has created 13 new single-storey senior living homes on the site of the former Honeycroft sheltered housing scheme in Waldegrave Way.

Residents moved out of the dated Honeycroft development in 2017, before it was closed by the council in 2018 then demolished in 2021.

Proud - representatives from Tendring District Council, Rose Builders and the local community at a completion event held today (Image: Tendring District Council) Manningtree-based Rose Builders was appointed by the council to build the new homes, and groundbreaking took place at the site earlier this year.

Mark Stephenson, council leader, said the project created a sustainable future for those who lived there.

Mr Stephenson said: “This project is not just about bricks and mortar, or a roof over people’s heads; it is about enhancing residents’ quality of life so they can live an independent and fulfilled life.

“The environmental sustainability of this scheme is a key aspect of its success; we have implemented innovative solutions that will benefit our environment, keep running costs low for the tenants who live here, and set a standard for future projects.

“The works have been completed on schedule and to budget, and I would like to thank Rose builders for their hard work, ensuring this project was completed on time.

“The council made a commitment to those who left the site that they would have the opportunity to move into the new homes – and I’m delighted that two former residents have taken up that offer.”

Homely - the Honeycroft community room (Image: Tendring District Council) Justyn French, commercial director for housing at Rose Builders, said: "We are delighted to have partnered with Tendring Council on this project.

"The planned development will deliver specialised accessible properties that honour the site’s history while meeting the district's urgent housing needs."

The homes have been designed to the principles of the former lifetime homes standard meaning residents can remain in their community as their physical needs change.

Features include storage and charging points for mobility scooters.

The site also has a small community building, landscaping and car parking with electric vehicle charging points.

Environmental features abound at the site, with bat and bird boxes and hedgehog holes; while solar panels and water butts help to keep utility costs low.

Solar panels have also been installed on the Honeycroft bungalows, which have remained occupied throughout the development, for the benefit of existing tenants.