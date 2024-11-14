Sarah Moorcroft rushed her Labradoodle, Bear, to a vet on Sunday after he consumed rat poison at Kismet Park, Canvey, on Saturday.

It comes just four weeks after the four-year-old dog “almost died” after consuming poison in the park at the start of October.

Sarah added that she regularly scours the park to find rat poison in the area, and will usually come across it five or six times each day – sometimes disguised in sandwich bags and Tupperware containers.

As a result, Bear had his stomach pumped and now Castle Point Council has issued a warning to dog owners over “continued reports” of rat poison being found in the park.

Happened again - Bear was rushed to the vet again on November 10 (Image: Sarah Moorcroft)

Essex Police has confirmed an investigation is underway into "food contaminated with what is believed to be rat poison".

Sarah said: “I keep finding rat poison every day, I’ve been over there with other residents from 1am trying to find them.

“My dog got poisoned again last Sunday, my son took him out, he ate it again and I had to take him to the vet. As a result, I have had to pay £700. We got him to the vet within 40 minutes, it’s usually really bad if you don’t get to it quickly. I’m just relieved that he’s okay.

Beloved pet - Sarah with Bear (Image: Sarah Moorcroft)

“I’m not taking him over there anymore, I don’t want to go anywhere near it.”

Her dog had previously eaten rat poison at the park on October 2 and been rushed to the vet to have his stomach pumped.

Sarah added she and neighbours found three dead crows in the park with no noticeable signs of their caused of death, and speculated they had also been poisoned.

Emptied tray - Some of the trays containing the poison (Image: Sarah Moorcroft) Bags - Sarah said she and neighbours will find bags filled with food and the poison in the park (Image: Sarah Moorcroft)

She has contacted the RSPCA, the council, and Essex Police about installing a camera at the park.

Castle Point Council have urged residents to remain vigilant in the park, especially when walking dogs, and have encouraged them to pass on any information to Essex Police.

They said: “We have continued receive reports of rat poison being found in Kismet Park, Canvey. If you have information to pass to Essex Police regarding this, please quote investigation reference 42/161732/24.”