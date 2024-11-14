A person has died after a plane made an emergency landing at Stansted Airport following a medical incident onboard the aircraft.
The Ryanair flight, from Tirana in Albania, which was due to arrive Manchester Airport, had to make an emergency landing at Stansted in north Essex at about 8pm on Sunday.
A spokesman for Stansted Airport the aircraft landed safely and was met by paramedics, medics, airport fire service and ambulance crews.
A spokesman for the East of England Ambulance Service said one ambulance, one Hazardous Area Response Team vehicle, one paramedic car and Essex and Herts Air Ambulance were sent to the scene.
"Sadly, despite the best efforts of all involved, the man had died at the scene," the spokesman said.
Ryanair, which has an operating base at Stansted, has been approached for a comment.
